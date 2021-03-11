Ayuso will repeat as a PP candidate if there are elections in the Community of Madrid

Madrid

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 11:39 PM

If Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s will is fulfilled and on May 4 the citizens of Madrid go to the polls in advance, Ayuso herself will be the one to top the People’s Party list. This has been confirmed by sources around Pablo Casado a laSexta, confirming that the party leadership continues to bet on her.

But the call to the polls is still in the air due to the two motions of censure, from Más Madrid and the PSOE, registered in the Madrid Assembly before the publication of the Official Journal of the Community of Madrid, resulting in the dissolution of the courts of Madrid and the electoral appeal.

Although the regional president is determined to go all the way, or even go to court if necessary to defend the prevalence of the dissolution, sources in the Madrid Community Assembly tell LaSexta that the motions of censure have been successful. at the registry before the initiative is announced. by Ayuso. Therefore, they would have entered in time. The letter from the Minister of the Presidency would not have arrived until 4:10 p.m.

Given the legal disorder generated in the community, it is still difficult to determine whether the dissolution of the Assembly or the motions of censure will prevail. But if the PP challenges the motion of censure in court, there are several options: it could go to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) if the issue is limited to regional law or, ultimately, to third contentious – administrative chamber of the Supreme Court if a rule of a state nature comes into play. The case could also end up before the Constitutional Court for violation of fundamental rights.