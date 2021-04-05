Ayuso would win the Community of Madrid

Publication: Monday, April 5, 2021 12:06 PM

First Barometer of the Cis on the 4M elections in Madrid and gives as winner the PP of Isabel Días Ayuso. He grants him a clear victory, but not an absolute majority. The sum with Vox, which would get 9 MPs, would give 68 seats, tied with those that would be added by the PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos.

This is the picture drawn up by the Center for Sociological Research when there is less than a month left to go to the polls in the Community of Madrid.