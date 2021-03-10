Ayuso’s sentence a month ago about the possibility of calling an election: “They would call me ‘dangerous girl'”

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 6:49 PM

Barely a month before calling elections in the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso reluctantly mentioned the possibility of doing so in an interview with “El Mundo”.

It was on February 6, a few days before the Catalan elections, that the president of the Community of Madrid said that “foolish or dangerous” would be some of the qualifications she would have received if an election was called.

So, to the question of “what would they have told you if in the middle of the third wave you call an election because you consider yourself the favorite to win”, the president was blunt: “Dumb girl , dangerous … the usual “.

“I don’t even want to think about what would happen in Spain if the PP governed a situation like the current one. They would burn the streets. They would not stop,” he said in his interview with the newspaper. aforementioned, where he reiterated seeing “the left in the streets for much smaller matters”: “However,” he argued, “nothing is happening here now, as they control the polls and have a big power over public opinion ”.

The newspaper’s library hits the president today after calling for elections for May 4 after the political earthquake unleashed in Murcia between the PP and the citizens after the orange formation presented with the PSOE a motion of censure against López Miras.

“The instability caused by the PSOE and the Cs in Murcia, and for a long time in other autonomies and other city halls of Madrid, has led us to this situation”, defended the president, who called the elections for fear of a possible domino effect of this tension in his government.