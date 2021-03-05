Azad Jammu and Kashmir residents ready to go to India: Azad Jammu and Kashmir PoK residents ready to go to India

Strong points:

Residents of occupied Kashmir in Pakistan said to go with India, locals said – We became disappointed with Pakistan, Imran Khan had cultivated poison in the same city during the propaganda for the unity day of the Cashmere.

Residents of Occupied Kashmir in Pakistan (PoK) have announced their departure for India, stirring up a rebellion against the Imran Khan government. During a rally, several political parties of the PoK openly announced from the stage that we no longer have to live with Pakistan. A video of this rally is also going viral on social networks. In which the leaders of many political parties say so fiercely to the Pakistani government.

The rally took place on February 11

It is said that this gathering took place on February 11, 2021 in Kotli, PoK. This rally took place at the same location where Imran Khan addressed a large rally on behalf of Kashmir Unity Day just a few days ago. Senior leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) PoK region were also present at the February 11 rally.

We decided to go with hindustan

JKLF elder Takir Geelani told the forum during the event that after the lockdown (end of Article 370) on August 5, 2019, the people of Kashmir became disenchanted with Pakistan and decided to leave with India. Likewise, we (residents of PoK) will also be joining India. We will not accept any division.

History of Gilgit Baltistan: how and when was Gilgit Baltistan occupied by Pakistan

We didn’t get freedom because of Pakistan

Another JKAF leader said that we were deprived of our liberty because of Pakistan, not India. India did not take away our independence, Pakistan did. India is called to help us in our struggle for freedom.

Pakistan captured PoK in 1947

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK is the part of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan during the 1947 war. Pakistan calls it Azad Kashmir. There is a separate government here to say, but its administration is run by the government of Pakistan. Before independence, this part was part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. PoK borders the Pakistani provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To the east, its border meets Kashmir which is called the Line of Control (LoC).