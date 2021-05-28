Azerbaijan captures six Armenian soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh region Border tensions

Strong points:

Tensions are rising again between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan has captured 6 Armenian soldiers and both countries have confirmed this. Azerbaijan says Armenian soldiers try to cross its Baku border

Tensions have resumed again in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which last year saw a fierce war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan captured 6 Armenian soldiers. Defense ministries of both countries have confirmed this. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Thursday that captured Armenian soldiers were trying to cross its border into the Kelbazar area.

Azerbaijan said Armenian soldiers were trying to plant a landmine in the way of Azerbaijani soldiers and were surrounded and taken captive. On the other hand, Armenia said its soldiers were doing engineering work in the eastern region of Gegharkunik. This area is adjacent to Azerbaijan. Armenia said the necessary measures are being taken to rescue these soldiers.

How did Armenia lose the war with Azerbaijan under Sukhoi SU-30? Big disclosure from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

America has expressed concern over rising tensions between the two countries

On the other hand, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan demanded that international observers from Russia or other countries be stationed at the Azerbaijani border. He said the atmosphere in the region is tense. Meanwhile, the United States expressed concern over escalating tensions between the two countries and said the 6 soldiers should be immediately released on the Azerbaijani side. Thousands of people were killed in last year’s war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Why did war break out between Armenia and Azerbaijan? Know why Kashmir is compared

Armenia must have lost part of itself in Nargono Karabakh. Since then, Russian troops have been stationed there. The two countries want to capture part of Nagorno-Karabakh, which covers 4,400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic groups from Armenia. In 1991, the inhabitants of this region declared themselves independent from Azerbaijan and became part of Armenia. Azerbaijan has completely rejected his action. After that, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at a certain time interval.