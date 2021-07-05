Azerbaijani Coast Explosion Video: Video: Huge explosion shakes Caspian Sea near Azerbaijani gas field igniting mud volcano

Baku

A massive explosion occurred in an offshore oil and gas field off the coast of Azerbaijan. The explosion was so strong that huge flames of fire were seen in the sky. It is feared that the oil rig or the tanker was ruined in this explosion. It is said that this explosion took place in the Umid gas field, located in the Caspian Sea. In the viral video of this incident, a fireball is seen in the air.

So far, there has been no official statement from Azerbaijan. It is not yet known what caused the explosion or if there were any casualties. The state-owned Azerbaijani oil company blamed Mud Vulcano or Punk Volcano for the explosion, but later suppressed his statement. Company representative Ibrahim Ahmedov said there had been no accidents in the area under his control.

Know what punk volcanoes are

Ibrahim said the company’s work continues as usual. On the other hand, the Russian news site Gazeta said that a powerful explosion occurred in the Caspian Sea in the sea area of ​​Azerbaijan. According to local media, the explosion took place in the Umaid gas field. Mark Tingai, an Australian expert from Mud Vulcano, says the explosion was most likely caused by a mud volcano. He said there was an explosion in this area in 1958 as well.

Mark said that thousands of mud volcanoes are found in Azerbaijan and they often erupt. Punk volcanoes spew muddy silt instead of fire and lava. They also release greenhouse gases. They are only found in Andaman, India. These mud volcanoes are found on Baratang Island in the Great Andaman group. Methane (86 percent) is the largest gas released by mud volcanoes. Due to the flammability of methane, there are sometimes explosion incidents in them.