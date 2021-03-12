Aznar and Rajoy, summoned on March 24 as witnesses in the case B case of the PP

The full schedule of testimonies in the trial for the Bárcenas papers has already been established, in which are cited, among others, the former government presidents José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, who are due to appear before the National Court on Wednesday March 24 at 12: 00 hours.

The day before, María Dolores de Cospedal, Javier Arenas and Francisco Álvarez Cascos will testify to the existence of Box B of the Popular Party. On the 25th it will be Rodrigo Rato and Federico Trillo’s turn, while that of Rosalía Iglesias and Ignacio López del Hierro will be on April 8.

This is indicated in the order procedure of the lawyer for the administration of justice, in which he communicates the timetable provided by the second section of the criminal chamber of the national court until next April 14 to hear all witnesses proposed by the parties.

The testimony phase began on Thursday, when the court heard from the first 10 witnesses. Likewise, he already has about twenty people designated for the two sessions scheduled for next week, summoning on Monday March 15 the former secretary general of PP Ángel Acebes and businessmen who appear as donors in what are called the Bárcenas newspapers.

The expectation of their testimony increased after the former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas affirmed in a letter addressed to the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office a few weeks before the start of the trial and in his statement as an accused that all, with the exception of Aznar, had received ‘bonus’ from shadow accounting. In addition, he directly accused Rajoy of knowing full well the existence of a B box.

This will be the first time that Aznar – whose declaration was requested by the People’s Prosecutor’s Office exercised by the Association of Democratic Lawyers for Europe (Adade) – has appeared before the National Court to explain what he knows about the so-called parallel accounting of the popular.

It is within the congressional committee which investigates the alleged illegal financing of the PP, when he assured that “there is no box B” in his party and denied the collection or the order of payment of “illegal” bonuses to the leaders of the organization he chaired between 1990 and 2004.