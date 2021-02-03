b-1b lancer: Aero India 2021: US nuclear bomber B-1B Lancer flew with Tejas of India, know how dangerous – b-1b throw US air force bone flies with Indian hal tejas at Aero India 2021, Know the Specs and Pull Power

The American Rockwell B-1 Lancer nuclear bomber also took part in Asia’s largest air show, Arrow India 2021. Meanwhile, India’s native Tejas fighter jet provided air support for this dangerous American bomber. . China and Pakistan are agitated when they see the B-1 Lancer bomber and Tejas flying together in the sky. Alam is that the patrol of Pakistan Air Force AWAC systems on LoC has also increased. The American B-1 Lancer is a plane that can destroy a country on its own.

This bomber is the largest force in the United States Air Force

The B-1 Lancer bomber is known as the largest force in the US Air Force. This long-range multirole bomber can fly from continent to continent without refueling. The B-1B’s electronic jamming equipment, infrared countermeasures, radar tracking and warning system make it the deadliest flying machine. Not only that, its engines are so powerful that even a small bomber can easily fly from a small runway.

The B-1 Lancers have around 50 world records

The B-1B bomber has around 50 world records in its class for speed, payload, range and flight speed. The National Aeronautic Association also recognized the aircraft for making one of the 10 most memorable record flights. The 146-foot-long bomber plane is 137 feet wide. The American B-1 bomber can carry up to 35,000 kg of payload (weapons, ammunition and soldiers). The aircraft consists of 4 crew members in addition to two pilots.

B-1B Bomber specializes in dodging enemy radars

The radar cross section of the B-1 Lancer bomber is extremely short. For this reason, most radars are unable to detect this aircraft. With a heavy payload, this aircraft is able to fly quickly at low altitude. In addition, advanced electronic countermeasures protect the aircraft from enemy interference, missiles or any other form of attack. The aircraft is fitted with four General Electric (GE) -based F101-GE-102 afterburner turbojets. How strong this aircraft can fly long distances.

America did not sell this bomber to any country

So far, the United States has produced a total of 100 B-1 Lancer bombers, of which 66 planes are still in service. But, given its strength, the US government did not sell this plane to any country other than itself. Even when deploying to any base, the operation of this aircraft remains in the hands of the United States. It can fly to a maximum height of 30,000 feet above sea level. The aircraft can take off with 120,326 kg of aviation fuel, which adds to its range.

These missiles and bombs are the assets of the B-1B

The largest force of this US nuclear bomber is capable of carrying an AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile and an AGM-69 short-range attack missile. There are three internal weapon stores at the lower end of the aircraft, where weapons up to 34,019 kg can be kept. While weapons up to 26761 kg can be deployed on the aircraft’s exterior horde points. However, nuclear weapons were fired from this plane.