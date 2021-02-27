B-2 Stealth Bombers Viral Video Today: Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit Bomber Video In Viral America

Strong points:

Three B-2 nuclear bombers seen flying over the residential area in the United States often fly away from the public eye, making it a topic of discussion.

People were horrified to see three Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit nuclear bombers flying simultaneously over a US residential area. The B-2 stealth bombers, one of the most expensive aircraft in the world, often fly at high altitudes and escape the public eye. The plane is so deadly that the United States has not sold it to any country. Now, the video of this incident is going extremely viral on social media.

B-2 bombers seen flying in the state of Utah

All three planes are spotted flying in the state of Utah. Explain that the US Air Force Hill Air Force Base is present in this state. The base of the B-2 stealth atomic bombers is also present here. These planes are often patrolled in different parts of the United States by flying from Hill Air Force Base.

These three planes were not seen on radar

A Twitter user named SLCScanner shared this video and wrote that it’s something you don’t see every day. I saw three planes flying together in Utah County. While nothing is visible in the Radar or Automatic Addiction Watch Broadcast (ADSB). Explain that the positioning of the aircraft can be verified using ADSB.

B-2 Spirit can fly with 16 nuclear bombs

Spirit B-2 is considered the deadliest bomber in the world. This bomber plane can carry 16 B61-7 nuclear bombs simultaneously. Recently, its fleet has included extremely lethal and precise B61-12 atomic bombs. Not only that, it easily penetrates enemy territory dodging enemy air defense. A thousand kilograms of conventional bombs can also be deployed on this bomber. It is considered the most effective bomber for attacking enemy lands.

America has a total of 20 B-2 bombers.

In 1997, a B-2 Spirit bomber was valued at around $ 2.1 billion. The United States has a total of 20 steel B-2 Spirit bombers. This bomber is capable of striking up to 11,000 kilometers while flying at an altitude of 50,000 feet. Once in supply, it can attack up to 19 thousand kilometers. The plane has proven its capability in Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.