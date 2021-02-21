B-21 Raider: America’s super powerful B-21 nuclear bomber, Russian S-400 radar will also fail? – Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider US Air Force stealth bomber and S-400 missile system

Amid tensions with Russia and China, the United States is busy building its super powerful B-21 strategic nuclear bomber. This aircraft will use so much modern stealth technology that even the radar of the Russian S-400 defense system will not be able to detect it. The first B-21 stealth bomber will be ready for its California factory in early 2022, according to Airforce magazine, the US military’s watchdog. A few months later, the first flight of the B-21 will also be made. The US Air Force will soon finalize the contract for the construction of hangars and maintenance facilities on the aircraft’s operational base. It is not yet decided which air base it will be deployed to. The project is expected to be delayed due to the corona virus outbreak, but the Air Force has now said all preparations are being made according to the predetermined schedule.

New B-21 nuclear bomber will look like B-2 Spirit

In an interview with Airforce magazine, Randall G. Walden, director of the Air Force’s Office of Rapid Capabilities (RCO), said the first pilot, the B-21, would look like a bomber. By early 2022, Northrop Grumman Corporation will develop engine cycles, taxi tests and other necessary ground facilities in Palmadella, California. A few months later, the first flight of the B-21 bomber will take place. Preparations are underway to test it at Edwards Airforce Base in California. After which, the 420th Flight Test Squadron will take control of the aircraft for further testing. He also informed that we are preparing to test this aircraft to the last limit. It will have the world’s most modern stealth feature, which cannot be captured by any radar in the world. Once all the test results are received, orders will be made to do it on a large scale shortly thereafter.

America produces 21 B-21 bomber units for test

The United States reportedly built two units of B-21 bombers in the first phase. The second unit is also moving quickly on the assembly line. Work is now faster than before on all assembly lines. He said more than two B-21 bombers would be built in the first phase, but did not disclose the exact number of planes. According to the contract for B-21, it is planned to build 21 aircraft in the first phase. In fact, the American Air Force wants to test the B-21 aircraft on all scales. More aircraft will be needed for this. He said that building the future stealth bomber is a complex undertaking and we want to make sure there is no shortage on our part.

B-21 bomber will be able to attack with atomic bombs

The B-21 bomber will also be able to attack with nuclear bombs in addition to conventional weapons. It will also use Lockheed Martin avionics, apertures and some sensors in the F-35. The B-21 bomber will be able to fly with a payload of up to 13,607 kg. Much of it will be internal fuel. While the rest of the game would have bombs and missiles. Explain that this plane will be smaller and carry less weight than the B-2 Spirit of America. However, due to its small size, radars will not be able to detect it easily.

What is the Difference Between B-21 Bomber and B-2 Spirit

The B-2 Spirit and the B-21 Bomber are almost identical in appearance. The biggest difference between these two is their size and modernity. The B-21 will be the most technologically equipped aircraft in the world, while the B-2 is now obsolete. China also copied the American B-2 Spirit to make an H-20 stealth bomber. The width of the wings of the B-2 is 172 feet while the width of the B-21 will be less than 150 feet. The B-2 can fly up to 27,215 kg at a time, while the B-21 can only carry 13,607 kg. However, the B-21 would be so deadly that it would be able to attack nonstop anywhere in the world with the help of aerial refueling.

B-2 Spirit can fly with 16 nuclear bombs

Spirit B-2 is considered the deadliest bomber in the world. This bomber plane can carry 16 B61-7 nuclear bombs simultaneously. Recently, its fleet has included extremely deadly and precise B61-12 nuclear bombs. Not only that, it easily penetrates enemy territory by dodging enemy air defense. Conventional thousand kilogram bombs can also be deployed on this bomber. It is considered the most effective bomber for attacking enemy lands. In 1997, a B-2 Spirit bomber cost about $ 2.1 billion. The United States has a total of 20 B-2 Spirit Steel Bombers. This bomber is capable of striking up to 11,000 kilometers while flying at an altitude of 50,000 feet. Once in supply, it can attack up to 19 thousand kilometers. The plane has proven its capability in Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

Russia makes S-400 defense system deadlier

Russia has started making its S-400 and S-300 missile systems deadlier. In this system, Russia will add several new types of missiles that can shoot down any enemy missile. This weapon from Russia is considered the best in the world in its class. According to reports from the Russian Sputnik news agency, the Russian Defense Ministry plans to equip the S-300 and S-400 fleet with a variety of missiles to increase the long-range strike capability and provide a very precise close range defense. Is approved. According to the Russian military, this change in launching platform will allow the missiles used to be quickly changed depending on the situation.

The Russian military has so many S-400 systems

The ministry also said that any air defense system should radically improve the capabilities of the national air defense and create a safe system to destroy any targets. Explain that the Russian Air Defense Force is equipped with at least 125 S-300 battalions (1,500 total launchers) and 55 S-400 launchers (552 launchers). As planned, one or more of the S-300’s four large launch tubes will be replaced with four smaller 9M96 and 9M96M missiles. The range of these missiles will be 30 to 120 km. These missiles will be able to destroy enemy missiles at altitudes of 20 to 35 km. The report also states that it also successfully underwent testing at the 185th Aerospace Forces Combat Training Center in the Astrakhan region of Russia.