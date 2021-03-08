b 52 bombers iran Israel: Video: Israeli fighter jets flew with American nuclear bombers B-52, severe warning to Iran – American b 52 bombers fly over the Middle East to warn Iran by the army

Strong points:

US B-52 bombers flew into the skies of West Asia again on Sunday, amid Iranian stress. This is the seventh flight of US nuclear bombers.

B-52 bombers, believed to be symbols of American air power, flew again in the skies of West Asia on Sunday. This is the seventh flight of US nuclear bombers in the past 6 months. This latest flight marks the first time that an Israeli F-15 fighter jet has flown with American bombers to protect them. These bombers reached Western Asia at a time when an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Oman was mysteriously bombed.

Iran claims it had no part in the blast, but Israel claimed Iran was behind the mysterious blast. After Sunday’s flight, the IDF said the strategic flight was extremely important for the security of the Israeli and West Asian skies. The IDF did not directly say that the target of the theft was Iran.

Iran warns Israel, says – even if they think about attacking, they will ruin Tel Aviv and Haifa

Flew from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota

It is said that fighter jets from Saudi Arabia and Qatar also flew with American bombers. It is said that these bombers flew from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, United States. US bombers have steadily increased patrols in the region since Donald Trump’s presidency amid tensions with Iran.

Meanwhile, the war of words between the two countries continues following Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s statement on Iran. Now the Iranian Defense Minister has threatened that if Israel plans to attack, then we will level the lands of Tel Aviv and Haifa (Haifa). In fact, a few days ago Benny Gantz said that if Iran continues to work on a plan to build nuclear weapons, Israel will attack its nuclear bases. He also said his country had the power to attack Iran without the cooperation of any of its allies.

Israel befriends Iran’s enemies

According to the I24NEWS report, the strategic situation in the countries of the Middle East has changed dramatically since the Treaty of Abraham between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Although Saudi Arabia has yet to officially recognize Israel. Nonetheless, he is engaged in defensive preparations against Iran in collaboration with Israeli intelligence agencies.