B-52 bombers: US in action on alert for Iranian attack on military bases, deploys B-52 nuclear bomber – US deploys nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in the Middle East amid potential attack by Iran-backed militias

The United States is in action following intelligence reports of an attack on its military bases in the Middle East. All US missions and military bases in the region have been placed on alert. Not only that, the United States has also deployed a squadron of its strategic B-52 nuclear bombers to the Gulf countries through non-stop flight on short notice. Iranian nuclear scientist Dr Mohsin Fakhrizadeh is reportedly looking for an Iranian-backed terrorist attack to avenge the assassination.

US nuclear bombers have reached Iran

A pair of B-52 bombers, considered a symbol of United States power, were transported to the Middle East at short notice from Barkdale air station in Louisiana. US Central Command confirmed the report, saying the deployment was carried out in the Middle East to prevent aggression by its enemies. Fighter jets from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will also fly with the attack aircraft.

US military demands – no stronger than us

The Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Frank McKenzie, said potential adversaries should understand that no nation on earth is more ready and able than us to deploy additional fighter jets in an aggressive position. . However, he did not specify which opponent he was making this statement from. It is believed that a senior US military officer made this statement only because of the growing conflict with Iran.

US bombers are equipped with nuclear cruise missiles

The B-52 bombers that the United States has deployed in the Gulf countries can also attack with a nuclear cruise missile. The US military said about this plane that “when we flee, the immediate target is in danger.” The American Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) is capable of dropping 2,500 kilometers of nuclear bombs. This means that if this American subsonic cruise missile is fired from British skies, Russia’s capital, Moscow, can be destroyed. The cruise missile named AGM-86 is built by the American company Boeing. This missile is capable of attacking by dodging the enemy air defense system.

The world’s deadliest bomber includes the B-52

These bombers are equipped with both nuclear and conventional weapons and missiles. This bomber can carry weapons up to 32,000 kg at a time. Its firepower is approximately 14,080 km. It consists of 6 engines and has been specially designed with the Russian threat in mind. The United States has put 58 B-52 bombers into active service. It is able to fly at subsonic speed.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz also deployed

The United States has also deployed its most powerful aircraft carrier USS Nimitz near the Gulf countries. During war, this aircraft carrier is able to destroy enemies in the form of a strategic air base. In addition, the USS Ronald Reagan patrols the South China Sea while the UASS Theodore Roosevelt is located around the Philippine Sea.

How powerful is the USS Nimitz

The USS Nimitz is considered very powerful among the American supercarriers. This nuclear powered aircraft carrier entered service with the US Navy on May 3, 1975. It is part of Career Strike Group 11 which, on its own, has the power to ruin many countries on its own. The 332-meter-long aircraft carrier deploys around 90 naval planes and helicopters, and around 3,000 naval personnel.