Baba Vanga predicts cataclysms and catastrophes of 2021 to cure cancer

Baba Venga, the prophet who accurately predicts the September 11 tsunami attacks in the United States, put everyone in the corona period by warning of the Holocaust. Baba Venga, who said goodbye to this world in 1996 at the age of 85, predicts that by 2021 the whole world will face “catastrophes and catastrophes”. Not only that, the “strong dragon” (China) will take control of all mankind.

However, Baba Venga, who is called Nastredamus from the Balkan region, also made a good prediction. He said that in 2021 the world will get a cure for the cancer disease that is becoming an epidemic. In 2020, the prophecy of Baba Venga from Bulgaria brought the world to grips with the Corona virus. After the arrival of the Corona vaccine, the world hoped for peace, but this prophecy raised people’s concerns.

“ A strong dragon conquers the world ”

Baba Venga said that in 2021, three “ demons ” will become one and a “ strong dragon ” will take over the world. He said the world will face a tough time in the New Year. People all over the world will be divided by faith. He said: “We are witnessing catastrophic events that will change the fate and the fate of humanity. Some of Baba’s devotees say that the dragon here signifies China’s growing influence in the world.

Baba Venga, who is said to have predicted his own death in 1996, said that in 2021 the world would receive treatment for cancer. He said, “The day will come when cancer will be bound by iron chains.” Let us tell you that many of Baba Venga’s prophecies have been found to be true but many have turned out to be completely false. Even after Baba Venga’s death, his prophecy will continue until 5079, when he believed this world would end.

Baba Venga also claimed that in 2021, US President Donald Trump will go deaf. Not only that, Russian President Vladimir Putin will have to defend himself against a deadly attack. In addition, Muslim fundamentalists will attack chemical Europe and trample Europe. Previously, Baba Venga claimed that there would be a “great Muslim war” in Europe, but this did not happen.

Made this prediction

Baba Venga, who mysteriously lost his eyes in a storm, would have seen the future. He died in 1996. Venga made many predictions before he died, such as the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, the 2004 tsunami, the African-American man becoming US president and the 2010 Arab Spring.