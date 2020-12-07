Babbel offers 3000 free language courses for unemployed people and students

The latest data proposed by the Ministry of Labor brings the number of unemployed in Spain to 3.8 million, as well as 600,000 workers subscribed to an ERTE, which outlines a work scenario affected by this second wave of COVID-19. In addition, there are also a significant number of students who still cannot attend classrooms in person, with all the shortcomings that this entails.

For this reason, Babbel wanted to support this important sector of the population in this difficult situation and decided to offer 1 month of free courses to 3,000 unemployed people and students. That way, they will be able to access Babbel for free and start spending their free time learning a new language or picking up a language that they had “parked”.

“We continue to live in uncertain times when thousands of people around the world have faced the loss of their jobs or the closure of their businesses. Therefore, we believe that education can become our best ally. Learning languages ​​can help people have more options in life. And while in 2020 we may feel like we are all apart, it is an investment to join as humans at some point in the future. This is why we have decided to continue our mission to help people learn languages ​​and to offer this opportunity to those who have the time but do not have the optimal tool ”, explained Arne Schepker, CEO of Babbel.

Babbel lets you learn 14 languages ​​through its app, designed by a team of over 150 language experts. It is available both in web version and on iOS and Android mobile devices and the courses integrate perfectly with the commitments of daily life, also thanks to its subdivision into useful subjects, such as introducing oneself, ordering in a restaurant or specific business terms, gender and identity, urban sustainability and much more. In addition, it has just integrated podcasts, a perfect format to consume while the user is doing housework, traveling in the car or on public transport or walking in the street.

In addition, an independent study, conducted by researchers at Yale University, showed that Babbel helps to speak in a new language successfully, since the results obtained show that all students developed oral skills, ranging from l basic learning to the ability to tackle more demanding topics, such as discussing future activities and plans in the new language. This is the third study to confirm the effectiveness of Babbel in learning a new language, after those of the City University of New York and Michigan State University.

How to get the code?

To start learning, future beneficiaries only need to access this link, register and get a valid promo code to get free access for one month.

