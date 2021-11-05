Bach: in the name of the father, and of the son
Many times, those who happily affirm that Johann Sebastian Bach had to raise twenty children tend to forget that the musician saw eleven of them die, the vast majority in his first days or years of life. It is also legitimate to think, of course, how many of his four daughters who reached adulthood would have a talent comparable to that of his very legitimately famous brothers: Wilhelm Friedemann, Carl Philipp Emanuel, Johann Christian or even the less known Johann Christoph Friedrich. Talent does not know about sex and in the Bach family it flowed with an unusual influx for several generations.
Baroque Universe
Works by Johann Sebastian and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. Nevermind. National Auditorium, November 4.