Home/Culture/ Bach: in the name of the father, and of the son Culture Bach: in the name of the father, and of the son Many times, those who happily affirm that Johann Sebastian Bach had to raise twenty children tend to forget that the musician saw eleven of them die, the vast majority in his first days or years of life. It is also legitimate to think, of course, how many of his four daughters who reached adulthood would have a talent comparable to that of his very legitimately famous brothers: Wilhelm Friedemann, Carl Philipp Emanuel, Johann Christian or even the less known Johann Christoph Friedrich. Talent does not know about sex and in the Bach family it flowed with an unusual influx for several generations. Baroque Universe Works by Johann Sebastian and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. Nevermind. National Auditorium, November 4.

There are plenty of reasons to admire Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, to whom we owe the preservation of many of his father’s most important manuscripts, who would end up finding a safe haven in the library of Anna Amalia of Prussia, sister of Frederick the Great, at whose court he worked as harpsichordist CPE Bach (as he is often identified for the sake of simplicity). He was also responsible for the edition of El arte de la fga , published posthumously in 1751 a few months after the death of his father. And he was the one who wrote, together with Johann Friedrich Agricola (a direct disciple of Johann Sebastian), the only obituary published after the death of the author of the Mass in B minor in 1750, the famous Nekrolog , whose publication would take, however, no less than four years, when it appeared in the Neu eröffnete musikalische Bibliothek who had founded Lorenz Mizler in 1736. To join the Society for Musical Sciences that Mizler himself founded two years later, Bach composed his Canon triplex (the that appears between his hands in the only reliable portrait of the composer that has survived) and the Canonical Variations on ‘Vom Himmel hoch’. To complete this minimal quick sketch of its main merits, to Carl Philipp we owe the Treatise on the true art of playing instruments keyboard , an essential source for understanding the interpretive practice of the time and whose influence as a pedagogical tool lasted for more than a century. And he was the main supplier of Johann Nikolaus Forkel during the preparation of the first biography of his father, published in 1802, more than half a century after his death.

The French group Nevermind has come to Madrid with a program full of logic that opened with three counterpoints of The art of the fugue and whose axis were three quartets composed by Carl Philipp Emanuel the year of his death (1788). All works, therefore, terminal, in which the latter acts as a hinge in his dual capacity as editor and composer. Nevermind’s strange template (transverse flute, viola, viola da gamba and harpsichord) does not allow them to cope with many repertoires. Those who have recorded so far (French music by Jean-Baptiste Quentin and Louis-Gabriel Guillemain, and several of those known as Paris Quartets by Georg Philipp Telemann, Carl Philipp’s godfather, in both cases with violin instead of viola) were, so to speak, natural choices. As Johann Sebastian did not indicate any instrumentation for The Art of the Fugue , thereby accentuating its abstraction, any approach with any instruments seems possible, as it has been done in recent decades.

The four members of Nevermind: Anna Besson (flute), Louis Creac’h (vila), Robin Pharo (viola da gamba) and Jean Rondeau (harpsichord ). Rafa Martín

Nevermind’s proposal worked only half for two fundamental reasons. On the one hand, the essential balance demanded by the translation of these four-part counterpoints was largely lost in the instrumental cast: tiple / flute, alto / viola, tenor / gamba, and bass / harpsichord. It was precisely the deepest voice that never had the necessary sound presence. The harpsichord is sufficient by itself to play this music in its entirety, but leaving it confined to playing only the bass (which Jean Rondeau harmonically tucked away with discretion) does not seem like the best of decisions. On the other hand, in the flute part there were too many transports to the upper or lower octave that broke the implacable logic of Bach’s writing and somehow distorted his contrapuntal approach, in which a single fugitive subject is subjected throughout from the work to all kinds of transformations: inversion, retrogradation, augmentation, diminution, ornamentation, several of them simultaneously, as happens in the third of the counterpoints chosen by Nevermind, the sixth, “ in Stylo Francese ”, as we read in the prepared edition (completed would perhaps be more exact) by Carl Philipp Emanuel in 1751.

The interpretation served to verify, despite these reservations, the enormous individual quality of the four instrumentalists, four very marked personalities among whom no leadership is observed at any time, not even from Jean Rondeau, the group’s best-known name. However, the approach adopted affected perhaps excessively in the possible testamentary character, bordering on the mournful, of this music. An almost always immutable tempo and character do not seem the best option to give sound life to The Art of the Fugue . It was impossible not to remember what the Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov had done last March in the neighboring Symphony Hall of the National Auditorium, which turned the work into an inexhaustible kaleidoscope of colors and moods. Nevermind settled in the safe haven of a certain melancholy, which also fits, and a lot, to this music rooted in a perpetual D minor, but its proposal lacked liveliness, drive and clarity.

Nevermind during the interpretation of three of the counterpoints of ‘The Art of the Fugue’, by Johann Sebastian Bach. Rafa Martín

The Adagio from one of his known as Prussian Sonatas (they are dedicated to Frederick the Great and his “most singular genius”) served as a bridge to the music of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. Originally for harpsichord, we hear it in a transcription for quartet by the group’s violagambist, Robin Pharo, who decides to transpose it an ascending third from the original F sharp minor to A minor, the dominant of the omnipresent tonality of The art of the fugue and that of the Quartet that would close the first part: these young talents do not stitch without a thread. They also invented an improvised cadence in the last two bars that sounded absolutely pertinent.

The manuscripts of two of CPE Bach’s three Quartets for flute, viola, and harpsichord ended up in the possession of Sara Levy, student of Wilhelm Friedemann, protector of Carl Philipp and great-aunt of Felix Mendelssohn. The viola da gamba (or cello) part is not written, because it is supposed to just double the bass line. It is not advisable to do it always, due to the type of writing for the harpsichord, although Robin Pharo was in favor of intervening much more than what the modern edition of Ernst Fritz Schmid proposes. In pureness, expanding the concept of a trio sonata, here we are actually faced with three exponents of what could be described as quartet trios, with only three independent instrumental parts (and four voices). Recorded last year by Nevermind, and perhaps minimally shot in concert since then, as soon as the Andantino of Quartet Wq. 93 the fluidity problems that had gripped the three counterpoints of The Art of the Fugue . Here it did sound all natural, balanced, fresh, harmonious.

It was from this moment, on the rare occasions in which the score grants it fleeting and modest prominence bursts, that it became clearer the immense class of Jean Rondeau, who on a couple of occasions used the upper keyboard of the magnificent instrument he played (a copy by Andrea Restelli of an original key by Christian Vater of 1738, contemporary, therefore, of the two Bachs) to introduce a greater delicacy. The best memories were left in turn by those passages in which Carl Philipp Emanuel is most inspired: the slow movement of the Quartet Wq. 94 (played, as requested by the composer, “very slow and sustained”, although without being delinquent or losing an iota of its expressiveness) and the entire Quartet Wq. 95 , a work of enormous quality. The inexhaustible barrage of trills in the four voices throughout the 264 bars of the first movement always had a spontaneous translation, never intricate, and here too Rondeau excelled in a short passage on arpeggios. Perhaps the jewel of the whole concert was the extraordinary Adagio , with a harmonic audacity that the members of Nevermind took care to highlight , which also includes its strange and somewhat unfinished ending. The closing Presto reveals that CPE Bach learned contrapuntal writing from the best imaginable teacher and the translation of Nevermind was a paragon of agility and transparency. The only thing that could be considered, both in this and in the previous movements, is the very little ornamentation and added variety that they decided to incorporate in the repetitions.

Applause for the Nevermind group at the end of their concert last Thursday. Rafa Martín

The flutist Anna Besson (always precise and elegant), the violist Louis Creac’h (the consistency of her tuning admirable) , the violagambist Robin Pharo (the most restless and prone to fantasy) and the harpsichordist Jean Rondeau (almost an anti-leader in this formation) ended their concert with the transcription of the slow movement of another Carl Philipp sonata, another unmistakable example about what his music does not need his surname to proclaim his greatness and originality: the Andante con tenerezza of the Sonata Wq. 65 no. 32 . A new marvel, compact and emotional, composed in a style markedly different from that of the quartets, transcribed by Robin Pharo (in this case the transport was from A minor to G minor), in which the trills give way to a new avalanche of grupets and biting that Nevermind knows how to imbricate naturally within each sentence. Pharo himself symbolically claimed the last word in this case: that solitary three-note ascending pattern, including a final mordant, which is played in the original by the left hand of the harpsichord. The insistent applause of the public forced them to repeat the Allegro assai of the Quartet Wq. 93 , music with a certain Scarlattian imprint. Informally dressed, almost street, in line with the lack of importance of secondary things that seem to postulate from their English name, Nevermind has given us on Thursday a very formal concert, very serious, very well worked, without tricks or tricks, touched in the name of the father, and the son, of the most musical family that history has known.