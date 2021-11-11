Bachata is officially in fashion: Rosalía launches 'La fama' with The Weeknd singing in Spanish

Rosalía and C Tangana were a couple. Also musical. In 2016 he, who already had an interesting career as a rapper, told his producer and friend Alizzz “that he had met a a girl who sang flamenco very well ”. Although Alizzz preferred that he not involve her in the recordings they were making (not for nothing: she liked how they were staying with one voice), C. Tangana and Rosalía ended up sharing Call me later and Before I die . And there something ended (some time later they broke up) and the career of the two most important young Spanish stars began.

Since then there has been a fun game fed by the fans. It consists of scrutinizing the songs, the videos and the statements of both to find supposed crossed messages. They must be laughing at some of the crazy theories. These days we will see some analysis of this type. Last October C. Tangana (Madrid, 31 years) premiered Ateo, a bachata performed with Nathy Peluso whose video, recorded in the Cathedral of Toledo, caused a stir with ecclesiastical resignations included.

A month later, today 11 November, Rosalía (Barcelona, ​​29 years) launches Fame, a (yes, they have hit it) bachata with a great pop star, the Canadian The Weeknd (from real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, 31 years), three Grammy Awards already in his locker. Is this bachata coincidence? The world is determined that we use tutorials like Bachata for clumsy. The sooner we do it, the sooner we will be in the wave, because the Dominican rhythm is in fashion. The Puerto Rican Ozuna (who successfully collaborated with Rosalía in Yo x ti, tú x mi), publishes another bachata these days, Mr. Judge .

Fame is announced as the first song of the new long work of the Catalan, Motomami, that will be published on an undetermined day of 2022, probably before the summer. Three years since the publication of The evil wanting (2018), responsible for its explosion . In 2017 he edited Los Angeles, focused on flamenco. Days before releasing Fame the singer made a list of songs for Spotify that under the name of Bachateame compiled “my favorite songs” from gender. Ramón Torres, Anthony Santos, Joan Osorio, Romeo Santos or Aventura. Three hours of bachatas where Juan Luis Guerra 4 is not lacking. 40, with Bubbles of love .

One of the attractions of La fame is the collaboration of The Weeknd, who sings in Spanish without the characteristic (and sometimes ridiculous) accent with the one that English speakers usually do. It is not the first time: the Canadian has already expressed himself in Spanish in Maluma’s song Hawai. The Weeknd returns the favor to Rosalía, who was the Canadian’s guest voice in the remixed version of Blinding Lights.

“Thousands of songs in my mind, and he noticed it./ And he so many times that he told me and I eat nothing. / Fame is a bad lover and she will not really love you. / She is too treacherous, and as she comes, she leaves you. / She knows she will be jealous, I will never trust her. / If she wants to sleep with her , but never go to marry her, “says the song, which develops some ideas on a subject as hackneyed as the less pleasant side of fame. It is intuited that the Catalan will focus the album on urban sounds coming mainly from the Latin world. Will you dare with a pure reggaeton? We will see…

The poster, simulating a film, with the credits of the video of ‘Fame’.

This is how the artist explains her goal with the song in a press release: “I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition. Taking as a reference the lyrics of Rubén Blades or Patti Smith and the themes of Adventure, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame. ”

The Catalan continues to be inclined towards Latin rhythms (she recently collaborated with the Dominican Tokischa in Linda ), with touches of her flamenco requiebro, her hallmark, which has turned her into a planetary star. Another of the attractions of La fame is the video: it is not a commitment to originality, but it fulfills the function of setting the song. It starts with the Californian actor Danny Trejo (ex-boxer and ex-convict before becoming an interpreter of films like Desperado or participating in series like Breaking Bad) as presenter: “Prepare to warm up.” Everything takes place in the elegant club. A stage and tables with people sitting. Someone sniffing. Rosalía is the star, singing and dancing, in a light sequined dress; at one of the tables is The Weeknd; both are hinted at. The surprise comes at the end, when the Canadian gets up and takes the stage to dance with Rosalía. She pulls out a dagger and … goodbye to fame?