Bacteria on Mars: Scientists find bacteria useful for humans on Mars: bacteria needed for humans on Mars

Washington

A team of scientists have come up with a method that can help send humans to Mars in the future. Scientists at the University of Bremen have used cyanobacteria to make the surface of Mars habitable. Lead author of the study, Dr Cyprian Versu, reported that these bacteria can use gases in the low-pressure atmosphere of Mars as sources of carbon and nitrogen.

How will work

All species of cyanobacteria make oxygen as a byproduct of photosynthesis, and these bacteria can form organic compounds and nutrients using carbon dioxide and nitrogen. However, due to the low pressure on Mars, this can be difficult.

For this, a bioreactor named Atmos was created which uses the elements found on Mars. It can also constitute up to 10% of the pressure of the Earth’s atmosphere. During the experiment, the team discovered that cyanobacteria can thrive under these conditions.

New system base

Scientists have also found that nutrients from cyanobacteria can also be used in other cultures that can be used in the manufacture of drugs. Scientists have clarified that the Atmos system is not a cultivation system used on Mars, but its task is to test the conditions on Earth that will be needed on Mars. The results obtained in this study will help to design a new system.

NASA is also trying

NASA has sent its Perseverance mission to Mars, which will collect this information and test the technology to find a way to send humans to Mars in the times to come. Most important in this area will be to find a way to make oxygen in the atmosphere of Mars. In Perseverance, a device called Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, i.e. MOXIE, has been installed and will attempt to produce oxygen there.

NASA takes ‘tree’ to Mars, will generate oxygen