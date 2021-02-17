Baffled in the PP by the surprise announcement of Casado to leave his headquarters in Genoa

Madrid

Updated: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 2:14 PM

Posted: 17.02.2021 13:57

The national leadership of the PP defends the move of its historic headquarters on Genova Street in Madrid as a way to “turn the page”, but there are regional presidents, after a first silence, who begin to respond with suspicion to the proposal .

The barons of important places such as Galicia, Andalusia or Castilla y León were not too comfortable with this decision. They didn’t say it clearly, but they showed it with their parsimony in words.

The president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, assured this Wednesday that he was aware of the decision when Casado announced it, but he did not want to go into other evaluations: “It is a internal matter, party administration., and due to the internal nature of the party, it is better to have an internal opinion. “

For Feijóo, more important than the change of location is to analyze the reason for the poor result of the popular: “When there is a bad result, the first thing we have to do is to accept the bad result; a good diagnosis of why and seek strategies to improve electoral results “.

Even more concise was the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, who showed her respect – which I do not support – for this decision: “It is a decision of the national leadership that I respect and, therefore, not me has nothing more to add. “

Mañueco withdraws the iron from the “proposal”

In this regard, the president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, took the iron from Casado’s decision and defined it as a “proposal”.

“I learned it when the national president commented on it in his speech to the Executive Committee. I do not give it more importance. It is a proposal which is made to the party within the framework of its powers”, a underlined Mañueco.

Madrid and Murcia applaud him

Not all popular presidents have shown their reservations about the decision: the president of Madrid and the general manager of Murcia have applauded this decision.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso did so in the meeting herself and out loud, being the only regional leader to be openly supportive after the announcement.

Murcian President Fernando López Miras shared his support through his Twitter account: “President Casado’s good decision. The change of seat is a necessary step on the road started, that of a serious, moderate and liberal project in which everyone has their home, their new home. “It is also defended by the presidents of Extremadura and the Aragonese PP.

Management defends “turning the page”

For the vice-secretary for communication of the training, Pablo Montesinos, the change of location means that the popular “turn the page on alleged corruption, but also on everything that has been done badly”.

Speaking to “Al Rojo Vivo”, the MP also stressed that it means “to claim the past of what has been done well”.

In this regard, they also asked the spokesman of the party, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who considered that it was a decision with great “political symbolism”: “It is important to convey firm and strong messages” .

Regarding the statutes of the PP, which stipulate that the decision of Pablo Casado will have to be ratified by the National Board of Directors – its largest body between the congresses – Montesinos stressed that it was a “normal procedure”.

It only remains for the general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, to quickly find a new building to house the popular. According to party sources, they want to leave Genoa 13 before the summer.