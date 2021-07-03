Bagram air base in Afghanistan: Afghans loot Bagram air base after the withdrawal and departure of US troops

Kabul

As soon as the last contingent of American soldiers left Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, there was looting. The United States abruptly evacuated Afghanistan’s largest air base without notifying the local administration. After that the local population arrived here to loot the goods. People did not even spare the pieces of iron and plastic. Later, when the local administration learned of this, Afghan security forces captured the air base.

This base had been under American control since 2001.

Bagram Air Base had been under US control since 2001. US Navy SEAL commandos trained at Bagram Air Base to kill Osama bin Laden in hiding in Abbottabad, Pakistan. These commandos later left from Jalalabad air base. The base also housed the office of the commander who commanded air operations in Afghanistan. This airfield was built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, this base became its main base.

America paid the price for the war in Afghanistan

American soldiers in Afghanistan arrived 20 years ago today to avenge the horrific terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. It is the oldest American conflict. In the Afghan war from 2001 to 2021, 2,312 American soldiers died. Not only that, America also had to spend a whopping $ 816 billion on this war.

Several robbers arrested, air base captured by Afghan forces

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the United States had ceded control of Bagram Air Base to Afghan forces. At the same time, the administrator of the Afghan district of Bagram, Darvesh Roufi, said that the Bagram air base was looted after it was handed over by US soldiers to Afghan forces. He said dozens of thieves broke into the base early Friday, shortly after the Americans left. They went through dangerous doors, ransacked several buildings and fled. Later, many thieves were also arrested during the police action.

America left base without notifying

Darvesh Roufi also said that many thieves and infiltrators have been arrested. The others were kicked out of the base. Steps are also being taken to grab the torso of people who fled with the goods. He alleged that unfortunately the Americans left without any coordination with the Bagram district authorities or the governor’s office. At present, Bagram Air Base is under the control of Afghan security forces inside and out.