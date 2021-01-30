Bakhtawar bhutto marriage: Benazir Bhutto, daughter of Bakhtawar Bhutto, gets married: the daughter of Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar, married

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the eldest daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, got married on Friday. He is married to UAE businessman Mahmud Chaudhary. Their wedding celebration began with Mahfil-e-Milad at Bilawal House from January 24. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was very happy with his sister’s marriage, also remembered his mother Benazir by tweeting photos.

About 1000 guests were invited to the wedding ceremony. According to the party’s statement, invitations were also sent by all the important political leaders of the country to military leaders and presidents of justice. However, there is not a lot of information about who attended the ceremony.

Previously, the henna ceremony was also performed at Bilawal House. On the wedding day, the golden lehenga looked very beautiful. Earlier in November of last year, the two had engaged between the close. Chaudhary, a resident of Dubai, is the son of Mohammad Younus Chaudhary and Begum Suraiya Chaudhary, who runs several businesses, according to PPP’s media unit.

Bilawal shared photos from the wedding ceremony. He wrote: “A happy time for many years when my sister Bakhtawar gets married. It seems that our mother is watching us in this happy moment. Best wishes to you both for a new life. Masha Allah! ‘Bilawal refrained from political responsibilities for a week to attend the sister’s wedding.