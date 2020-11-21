Balan Wonderworld shows off its game modes – Microsofters

SQUARE ENIX has revealed new artwork and details for Balan Wonderworld. The new action platformer from the makers of Sonic the Hedgehog. This will launch simultaneously on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X (compatible with Smart Delivery) and PC on March 26, 2021.

Wonderworld balance, 12 exciting worlds

The 12 worlds of WonderWorld spring from people’s hearts, taking very different shapes depending on the ideas and concerns of the person they come from. The second chapter of the game titled “The Dolphin and the Diver” tells the story of a diver who loves dolphins.

The protagonist is Fiona Demetria and in the depths of this Medusable marine world emerges that lurks in the depths and embodies Fiona’s whirlwind of emotions. The protagonist will be able to use a wide range of clothing, such as Dolphinism, Fuzzy Medusa, Pompero, Saltimbanqui and Teleport, each of them will offer their different options to enjoy an aquatic environment.

The third chapter titled “The Girl Who Loves Bugs” stars Yuri, a young woman who is tasked with caring for her bugs by her classmates. The whirlwind of her emotions is embodied by Doña Rana, who harasses the character by throwing cobwebs and sickles reminiscent of a praying mantis. As in the previous chapter, the protagonist will have a large wardrobe to enhance her nocturnal potential, such as the Night Owl Moth, Speedy Sickle, Treparaña, Lucerna and Mnielfo.

Very interesting to see a new world created by such talented people. We hope that so many uncertainties will lead to an incredible game. The Square Enix team can provide us with a top-notch game available on all platforms in the market.