Balearic government opens case to organizers of reggaeton concert in Mallorca and investigates nine hotels for COVID-19 macro-epidemic

Updated: Friday, June 25, 2021 3:26 PM

Posted: 25.06.2021 15:24

The Balearic government has opened a case with the organizers of a Reggaeton concert in the Plaza de Toros de Palma and is investigating nine hotels for epidemics associated with year-end trips to Mallorca. As the Balearic Executive reported to the media on Friday, the sources of contagion of the COVID-19 epidemic linked to student trips in recent days to Mallorca have already been detected.

According to what has been referred by the half a thousand infected young people from different communities and the surveys carried out by the health monitoring services, there have been several situations in recent days where contagions have been facilitated. One of the situations where contagions could be facilitated, the government explained, was a Reggaetón concert in the Plaza de Toros de Palma, whose organizing entity opened a case under a possible fine of between 60,000 and 600,000 euros for a very serious crime.

Likewise, he added, other contagious spaces have been detected, such as different parts of the Arenal de Llucmajor coast, both on boats and on land, including nine hotels under investigation. investigation and some of those that have already been inspected in the last few hours. . At the same time, the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs has started screening all hotels to check for possible chains of contagion from their staff.

On the other hand, in the coming hours, the Balearic Islands will urge the central government, competent in the matter, to initiate legal proceedings against the travel agencies of the peninsula which have been able to organize or collaborate in the development of these activities. that do not comply with COVID regulations.

“The Balearic archipelago is a safe space, with one of the weakest incidents in Europe maintained in recent months thanks to the effort of all its population to respect security measures. The recklessness of a few , and of these, will not be allowed. They take advantage of it, endangering human lives and economic recovery, ”the government stressed.