Balearic government warns young people who test negative are now positive for COVID and will appeal court ruling overturning lockdown

Updated: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 18:57

Posted: 06/30/2021 6:55 PM

The justice canceled the confinement of isolated young people in Mallorca who did not test positive and the government of the Balearic Islands was quick to express its rejection of the decision and to announce that it will appeal the judge’s decision before the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands.

According to the resolution of the Litigation Tribunal number 3 of Palma, the 181 students who are at the Hotel Palma Bellver and who have not tested positive for the coronavirus can leave the facilities. But the Executive headed by Francina Armengol, warns that there are already nine young people who tested negative yesterday, and today they tested positive for COVID-19, so they are begging the students to stay confined.

In addition, they announced that they would charter a boat so that students who leave the COVI-19 hotel where they are quarantined can travel to the Peninsula in a bubble, without mingling with other citizens and thus avoid commuting. spread the virus further. Likewise, they ask them not to take any public transport.