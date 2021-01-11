Balearic Islands ban meetings between non-partners in Mallorca and Ibiza

Publication: Monday January 11, 2021 13:50

The Balearic Islands announce new measures to stop COVID-19 and, a great novelty, is that only meetings of people belonging to the same coexistence unit will be allowed. Measures that will affect the islands of Mallorca and Ibiza from the 13th of this month.

It is the first autonomous government to restrict meetings to members of the same unit; in most communities, up to six people are allowed.

Government spokeswoman Pilar Costa said there were exceptions.

Specifically, people who live alone can be part of a single extended coexistence unit, each coexistence unit can integrate a single person who lives alone. Minors can meet their parents if they live at different addresses, as well as couples who do not live in the same house. Another of the exceptions envisaged concerns people who have to go and look after others, accompany minors or vulnerable people, etc.

There are more measures.

Popular festivals are prohibited. The restaurant suspends all activity; They will only be able to serve take-out food until curfew at 10:00 PM or home delivery until 12:00 AM. Hotels can only offer food to their guests. Small businesses must end their hours at 8:00 p.m. All commercial establishments must reduce their parking capacity by 50%. Those over 700 m2 in Mallorca and 400 m2 in Ibiza must be closed. They will only be able to provide essential commercial services of food or medicine. Cultural shows limit capacity to 30%. Gyms and spas must be closed. Public participation in sporting events is prohibited. Only pools can have one person per lane with a maximum of four lanes. Public transport only passes in seats without standing people. Stay at home from 8:00 p.m.

Measures in effect from January 13 to January 30.