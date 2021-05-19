Balearic Islands will not require tests for Spanish tourists vaccinated against COVID-19

Publication: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 2:33 PM

The Balearic Islands will not ask for any test against COVID-19 from next Sunday to vaccinated Spaniards who enter the archipelago through its ports and airports or those of the autonomous communities with an incidence of less than 60 cases in 14 days.

This was announced by regional president Francina Armengol during an appearance on Wednesday. However, the vaccinated Spaniards must have received, at least, the first dose 15 days before their arrival in the islands to be able to enter without having to present a test, detailed the person in charge at the Fitur tourism fair, which this Wednesday the kings have inaugurated in Madrid.

Citizens who come from communities where the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is less than 60 cases in 14 days, even if they are not vaccinated, will also not be required to test negative at ports and airports.

Until now, any passenger residing in another community had to carry a negative PCR to enter the archipelago. With this change in approach, unvaccinated domestic travelers will only have to present a negative antigen test and not a PCR.