Balearic measurements after the alarm state

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 8:48 a.m.

The Balearics, to the detriment of possible resources, already have a judicial guarantee to maintain measures against the coronavirus once past May 9, the day when the state of alarm falls.

In this way, after the validation of the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands, the curfew will be maintained between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. until May 23, among other measures. Here are the regulations in force in the archipelago next Sunday:

– Curfew: between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Social meetings: maximum 6 people, both in public and private spaces.

– Perimeter closures: people arriving from other communities, whether by air or sea, must undergo a check on the reason for the displacement. If they have been out of the area for more than 72 hours, PCR or antigen testing will be requested.

– Capacity in places of worship: cannot exceed 50%.

All these measures will be in effect, at least, until May 23.