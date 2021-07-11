Banco Santander and Esade launch 2,500 scholarships to strengthen transversal skills, keys to employability

Banco Santander, through Santander Universidades and with the help of Esade, launches 2,500 Santander Skills scholarships | Upskill your Talent – Esade to promote soft skills, keys to improving employability in a work environment marked by digital transformation and the demand for new transversal skills among professionals.

This program is structured in seven modules, lasting 6 to 8 hours, which can be taken in Spanish, English or Portuguese, at the choice of the participant. Each course strengthens different skills such as leadership, creativity, personal productivity, influence and emotional intelligence, negotiation, communication or complex problem solving or decision making.

Available for people over 18, nationals or residents of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Uruguay, USA and United Kingdom, this training is 100% online and is based on a “learning by doing” experiential learning model, which combines theory and practice.

Participants will be able to learn to coordinate and lead teams with confidence, to provide creative responses to problems or shortcomings of a project, to streamline processes through new methodologies, to increase the ability to influence development teams. work, customers or stakeholders, and to communicate in ways choose channels and messages for different receivers.

In addition, they will obtain a certificate of completion provided they complete the program satisfactorily and complete 100% of the tasks and activities offered therein. All this, keeping in mind that the evaluation criteria will be continually based on assignments, deliverables and self-evaluations that determine the objective and measurable results of the participants.

“In an increasingly competitive job market and with increasingly automated jobs, soft skills have become an essential requirement in selection processes. At Banco Santander, we firmly believe that these scholarships that enhance skills such as leadership, negotiation or creativity bring added value to professionals who will undoubtedly improve their employability ”, said Javier Rogl, Global Director of Universities of Santander .

For his part, Marc Correa, Director of Executive Education at Esade, declared that “with these seven short-format digital training courses, we want to train professionals in the soft skills that are increasingly in demand in the labor market. The purpose of these scholarships is to respond to an obvious and urgent need to train professionals in what businesses demand and which is essential for post-pandemic recovery ”.

The registration period ends on September 21. Those interested can consult all the requirements and formalize their request, via the web.

Banco Santander and its support for higher education

Banco Santander, responsible lder en banca, maintains a compromised firm con el progreso y el crecimiento inclusivo y sostenible con una apuesta pionera y consolidada por la educacin superior que desarrolla through Santander Universidades desde hace 25 aos y distinguishes it del resto de entidades financieras of the world. The entity has allocated a total of over 2,000 million euros and awarded over 630,000 scholarships and grants since its inception.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric