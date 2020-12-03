Banco Santander and MIT Professional Education join forces to launch digital skills scholarships

Digital technologies are revolutionizing the way we solve problems such as cybersecurity or the digital economy. The impact they generate on society positively affects young people who have skills in this area.

Banco Santander echoes the need to promote specialized training in digital transformation and launches, through the universities of Santander, the appeal to Santander Tech | Emerging Technology Programs by MIT Professional Education.

This 400 scholarship program, carried out in collaboration with MIT Professional Education, aims to improve the employability of young people in a labor market increasingly dominated by digital technologies. They are aimed at students, graduates and professionals between 20 and 35 years old from 13 countries (Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, USA, Spain, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom and Uruguay) and 50% will be for women.

These are emerging digital technology training scholarships divided into four programs:

Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud & DevOps and Product Design Strategies. They will be 100% online, they can be studied in English, Spanish or Portuguese and will last 8 weeks. They can make a request until December 30 on www.becas-santander.com.

The aim of the program is for its participants to acquire and put into practice knowledge and experiences on emerging digital technologies, necessary to strengthen their professional skills.

The programs that make up the Santander Tech scholarships | MIT Professional Education’s Emerging Technology programs focus on:

– Blockchain: Technological Disruption: to find out how the blockchain was born, how it impacts in its own field and in the rest of the industries, to master the conceptual foundations of this technology in order to understand its operation and its applications, and to understand its versatility at -beyond finance and crypto-currencies.

– Machine Learning: Technology in Decision Making: Understand the four stages of Machine Learning (data analysis, prediction models, decision making and occasional inference), learn the basic characteristics of data sets and become familiar with manipulation effective statistics tools to identify and classify them.

– Cloud & DevOps: Continuous transformation: showing the origins and future of Cloud Computing and how to impact new technological developments and the business world.

They will be able to experience the key tools behind effective software design, discover methodologies and automation opportunities in new product development, and implement security measures in software design.

– Product Design Strategies: Platforms & Families: See firsthand the evolution of the industry from handcrafted to mass customization, understand the fundamentals of product creation, prioritize modular design and identify the main tools for designing product families and platforms.

The fourth industrial revolution characterized by automation and digital transformation obsolete the skills of many workers and highlights a growing demand for new skills associated with emerging technologies. This new collaboration with MIT Professional Education aims to give university students and young professionals the opportunity to make a quality immersion in this reality and to be in better conditions to face their professional development ”, underlines Matas. Rodrguez Inciarte, president of Santander Universidades de Banco Santander.

“Currently there are thousands of vacancies for digital profiles, both in the European Union and in the Ibero-American region. To match supply and demand, you need quality digital skills training. The mission of MIT Professional Education is to broaden our knowledge and experience so that professionals acquire the digital skills necessary to lead the advances and overcome the challenges derived from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, ”Bhaskar says

Pant, CEO of MIT Professional Education.

Participants will be assessed on the performance of their activities and will be awarded a certificate of completion from MIT Professional Education corresponding to the training course completed provided they complete it satisfactorily and successfully complete the tasks and activities offered during the program. .

This initiative is part of the global support plan of 100 million euros that Banco Santander allocates to the fight against covid-19 and the negative effects generated by the pandemic.

Only in the field of education, the entity has mobilized 30 million through the universities of Santander to promote research projects in the development of vaccines and drugs, support students in an unfavorable economic situation and work to strengthen the system. university in its digital transition.

Banco Santander and its support for education

Banco Santander maintains a strong commitment to progress and inclusive and sustainable growth with a consolidated commitment to higher education that sets it apart from the rest of financial institutions around the world. With more than 1,800 million euros allocated to academic initiatives since 2002 through Santander Universidades and more than 430,000 scholarships and university grants awarded since 2005, it has been recognized as the company that invests the most in education in the world (Varkey / UNESCO / Fortune Report 500), with agreements with 1,000 universities and institutions in 22 countries.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital