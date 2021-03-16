LETTER SIZE

Banco Santander launches 1,500 scholarships to help young people access the job market

Santander Scholarships | Evolution will offer online training to adults residing in Spain with or without university studies, who need guidance in dealing with new business selection processes.

Banco Santander has launched a new scholarship program in key skills to cope with the current selection processes that companies are developing. Skills scholarships | Santander Evolution, is aimed both at young people facing the labor market for the first time, as well as professionals who are actively looking for a job at the moment and who need advice and guidance to face the current demands of recruiters.

The course, 100% online and delivered by Universia employment experts, will be developed from May 17 in four training stages:

“Stop and Think”, in which participants will review experiences that generate value, learn how to improve their personal brand and adapt their profile. “Soft Skills”, to improve communication skills, train social skills and learn to make powerful speeches. “Recruitment”, to teach techniques to stand out with the CV, overcome the selection process and face the job interview. “Business”, which will review new ways of working in 4.0 companies and offer advice on how to promote professional development.

Those interested in this virtual training to improve their employability, must make a request via the site www.becas-santander.com and will know their possible admission on May 10. Obtaining a place in this course will be compatible with any other type of public or private assistance

Banco Santander and its support for higher education

Banco Santander, responsible lder en banca, maintains a compromised firm con el progreso y el crecimiento inclusivo y sostenible con una apuesta pionera y consolidada por la educacin superior que desarrolla through Santander Universidades desde hace 25 aos y distinguishes it del resto de entidades financieras of the world. The entity has allocated a total of over 2,000 million euros and has awarded over 630,000 scholarships and grants since its inception.

