Banco Santander, one of the ten best companies to work for: find out why

Managing diversity and inclusion, adopting new ways of working, opportunities for professional and career development, as well as a focus on employee well-being are some of the aspects for which he obtained this recognition.

01 February 2021



Santander Spain ranks as the first company with the best conditions for its employees in Spain in 2021, and as the second best company among the 1691 evaluated by the best employers in the world. Managing diversity and inclusion, adopting new ways of working, opportunities for professional and career development, as well as a focus on employee well-being are some of the aspects that obtained the best scores in the survey to grant this recognition.

In addition, for the fifth consecutive year, the group obtained the European Top Employers 2021 certification, which rewards the excellent working conditions that the bank offers its employees and their contribution to their personal and professional development. Only four banks in the world, including Santander, have the European seal. To obtain it, the company must obtain the Top Employers certification in at least five countries of the continent. On this occasion, Santander received this recognition in three of its main markets in Europe – Spain (which also deserves first place in Spain and second in the world of companies evaluated), Poland and the United Kingdom -, and in the Santander Consumer Finance units in Germany, Holland, Austria, Poland, France and Belgium. In addition, he also obtained this distinction in Chile.

Banco Santander has taken another step towards achieving the goal set in 2019, which is to be one of the ten best companies to work in 2021 in at least six of the main geographies where it operates and joins from other recognitions received by Santander, how to be among the 25 best companies to work for in the world according to Great Place to Work.

