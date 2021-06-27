bangkok famous for: new bangkok tourism directive, thailand announces new restrictions: new restrictions apply due to increase in corona virus cases in bangkok

Strong points:

Increased wait for people traveling to Bangkok, new restrictions imposed, fear of rapid increase in corona virus cases, new restrictions in nine states, ban on gathering of people in Bangkok

Restrictions were imposed in Bangkok and nine other provinces on Sunday due to increased cases of the corona virus in Thailand. In Bangkok, meals in restaurants and gatherings of more than 20 people have been banned. In addition, construction sites in Bangkok and nine other provinces were closed and workers’ quarters (yards) were sealed. These restrictions will remain in effect for 30 days.

Over four thousand new cases in 24 hours

In Thailand, 3,995 cases of corona virus infection have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and 42 people have died. In the last few days, due to the new variant of Corona, the number of people infected has doubled. Health officials say these cases have increased due to the non-cooperation of migrant workers working in factories and engaged in construction work.

Bangkok curfew proposal rejected

Apisamai Srirangasan, spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday that the camps were closed, but workers moved between markets and communities and spread the disease. Despite the construction of several field hospitals in Bangkok, the number of hospital beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients has fallen short. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said on Friday that a proposal for a seven-day curfew for the whole of Bangkok had been rejected for the time being.

Restrictions on the gathering of persons

Under the new restrictions, construction workers will be isolated in camps in Bangkok, five of its neighboring provinces and four of the country’s southern provinces. Department stores and shopping malls in Bangkok can stay open until 9 p.m., but eating and sitting in restaurants is prohibited. Conferences, meetings and parties have been canceled.