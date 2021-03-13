Bangladesh 50th anniversary: ​​Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Mahinda Rajapaksa among world leaders to attend Bangladesh 50th anniversary of independence

Dhaka

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of government of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives, will participate in the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan. Various celebrations will be organized from March 17 to 27 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence from Pakistan after the Bangladesh liberation struggle in 1971. The 50th anniversary of independence and the centenary of the birth of the Father of the Bangabandhu Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be celebrated simultaneously.

PM Modi will arrive on March 26

Bangladeshi government information chief Surath Kumar Sarkar said Prime Minister Modi and the heads of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives would be among the distinguished foreign guests attending separate events. Prime Minister Modi will arrive for a two-day visit on March 26 and attend major Independence Day celebrations. This occasion will also mark the completion of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India.

Leaders from Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan will also be included

The President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohammed Solih, will be the first senior foreign official to arrive for a three-day visit on March 17. Then there is Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who will travel to Dhaka on March 19 for a two-day visit. Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be in Dhaka for a two-day visit from March 22, while Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering will be in the country from March 24-25.

Bangabandhu Museum will also go to world leaders

The government said foreign dignitaries would also visit the Bangabandhu museum on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of the Father of the Nation. Bangladesh had planned to hold big celebrations to mark 50 years of independence and to mark the centenary of Bangabandhu’s birth, but due to the Corona virus outbreak, it had to change its plan.