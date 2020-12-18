Bangladesh Bagh Jatin: Bangladesh: damage to the statue of the tiger Jatin, freedom fighter, second incident in 15 days – Statue of Bagh Jatin vandalized in Bangladesh

Dhaka

The statue of valiant freedom fighter Tiger Jatin was damaged in Bangladesh on Thursday evening. The incident comes from a Kumarakhali college in the country’s Kushtia district. Police say they are trying to identify the culprits and apprehend them. Police also said questions were also being put to the college administration about the negligence in the safety of the statue.

Second event in 15 days

Tiger Jatin was born in 1879 in the village of Koya in the district of Kushtia. This is the second such incident in 15 days. The statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was damaged. Police then arrested two students from the local madrasa in connection with the incident. Bangladesh has been in conflict lately amid threats from the Islamic organization Hifazat-e-Islam.

The government gives a bitter message

The organization had threatened to demolish all the statues erected in the country. In fact, earlier the government announced that the statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would be installed. After being threatened, a case was registered against the head of the organization, Junaid Babunagari. The government of Bangladesh has taken a strong stand against the Hifajat and other radical Islamic organizations that oppose the statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib.

The ruling Awami League secretary general Obaidul Kader and other top leaders and ministers have given a clear message that strict action will be taken against those people in the country who attempt to undermine religious harmony.