Bangladesh Hindus attacked: 70 to 80 Hindu houses smashed by supporters of Islamic groups in Bangladesh – in Bangladesh, supporters of Islamic groups smash approximately 80 Hindu houses

Dhaka

Hundreds of supporters of an Islamic group attacked and damaged 70 to 80 Hindu houses in the northeastern Sylhet division of the country after a youth from a minority community in Bangladesh reportedly wrote articles on social networks. This information was released to the media on Friday.

Thousands of followers of Hifazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haq attacked a Hindu village in Shalla subdistrict of Sunamganj district in Sylhet division, according to the Dhaka Tribune newspaper. According to reports, police said Haq supporters from Kashipur, Nachni, Chandipur and other predominantly Muslim villages gathered in the village of Nawagaon and attacked the homes of local Hindus with sticks and native weapons. and broke 70 to 80 houses.

According to the news, many Hindus fled the house for their lives and the mob entered the village and looted several houses. Allama Junaid Baboonagari, Emir of Hifazat-e-Islam, Deputy Secretary General Maulana Mufti Mamunul Haque and several other leaders attended a ballroom ceremony in Dera Upazila on Monday. According to the news, a young Hindu wrote a critical post on Facebook, outraged by Haq’s speech, after which the mob attacked the village on Wednesday.

A senior police official said special Bangladeshi police teams had been deployed to the scene. Shalla Upjila Nirvahi’s officer Al Muqtadir Hussain said in a statement that the young defendant was arrested for insulting Haq. Meanwhile, police raided a village in Sunamganj to catch the attackers. According to information from the Dhaka Tribune, 22 suspects were arrested on Friday morning.