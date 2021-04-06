Bangladesh lockdown demonstration: 1 killed during anti-corona virus lockdown protest in Bangladesh

Dhaka

At least one person has been killed and several others injured in the ongoing violent protests in Bangladesh against the Corona ban. Local police chief Mohammed Alimuzzaman told the DPA news agency that a rumor had spread that a person had been beaten up by officers monitoring compliance with the Corona virus lockdown after an outcry on Monday evening in the southwestern town of Saltha.

The demonstration then turned violent. Alimuzzaman said police opened fire to disperse protesters and also released tear gas shells. In this regard, he said: “The bullets were fired in self-defense”. Additional police have been deployed to the area as a precaution. Let us tell you that the lockdown of Kovid-19 was imposed on Bangladesh for 7 days in the capital Dhaka on Monday, when many people do not obey these orders.

Number of corona epidemics in the world 13.16 million

The total number of corona virus cases worldwide has exceeded 131.6 million, while more than 28.5 lakh people have lost their lives due to the disease. Johns Hopkins University gave this information. The University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update Tuesday morning that the current global case and death figures are 131,696,594 and 2,859,357, respectively.

According to the CSSE, America remains the worst affected country with the highest number of 30,777,338 cases and 555,403 deaths worldwide. At the same time, Brazil is in second place with 13,013,601 cases and 332,752 deaths. According to CSSE data, the other countries with more than 2 million cases are India (12,589,067), France (4,893,971), Russia (4,538,101), Great Britain (4,376,629), Italy (3,678,944 ), Turkey (3,529,601), Spain (3,311,325), Germany (2,903,036), Colombia (2,456,409), Poland (2,448,463), Argentina (2,407,159) and Mexico (2,250,458 ).