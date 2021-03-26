Bangladesh Modi Demonstration: 20 demonstrations at Dhaka University, Bangladesh to protest against injured Prime Minister Modi, Bangladesh – Bangladesh protests at Dhaka University against Prime Minister Modi visit many injured

Dhaka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh today. Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh from Friday to Saturday to mark the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. At least 20 people were injured during violent protests on the Dhaka University campus against the prime minister’s scheduled visit.

Among the injured are two journalists and two activists from the pro-government Bangladesh Student League (BCL). Activists from left-wing student organizations protesting Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Dhaka University campus on Thursday were reportedly victims of the BCL attack. On the same day, activists from the Jubo Rights Council, who were protesting against the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also clashed with police in the city’s Motijheel neighborhood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh, two historic decorated temples

Two temples located in southwestern Bangladesh are decorated

Under the banner of the ‘Progressive Students Alliance’, the left-wing student organization demonstrated in the VC Chattar district of the campus to protest the visit of Prime Minister Modi. They say the protesters were attacked Thursday evening around eight a.m. by activists from the Bangladesh Student League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling party. The 14 injured are being treated at Dhaka Medical College hospital. The clashes took place when the police disrupted the demonstrators.

Two temples in the southwest of the country were decorated ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Bangladesh. During his visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers in these temples. During the two-day tour, Modi will visit Satheera and Gopalganj at Jeshoreswari and Orkandi temples in the southwest on Saturday. Dilip Mukherjee, a priest at the ancient Jeshoreswari Kali temple in the village of Ishwaripur, said: “We have made all the preparations to welcome Modi to this historic temple. We hope he will pray for millions of people in India and Bangladesh ”.