bangladesh recovers statue of lord vishnu: 1000 year old black stone idol of lord vishnu found in bangladesh – police recovered black stone idol of lord vishnu in bangladesh

Dhaka

A magnificent statue of Lord Vishnu has been found in Bangladesh. Police recovered a black stone idol of Lord Vishnu believed to be over 1,000 years old from a teacher. This information was received from a news outlet on Thursday. The ‘Daily Star’ newspaper reported that police recovered the idol from Boro Goali village in Cumilla district.

The black stone idol measures approximately 23 inches in height and 9.5 inches in width. Its weight is about 12 kg. Nazrul Islam, head of the Daudkandi police station, said: “A teacher named Abu Yusuf found the idol a month and a half ago but did not tell us. On a pipe, we picked him up from his home on Monday evening.

However, Yusuf said, “I saw this idol about 20-22 days ago while digging the soil in a pond… we couldn’t notify the police as we were busy with work.” Ataur Rahman, former regional director of the divisional archeology department of Chattogram, said: “This idol of Lord Vishnu is very precious. It is probably over 1000 years old. It should be immediately returned to the Mainamati Museum for proper conservation.