Barack Obama: Obama opened the secret on the end of Osama, “ the Taliban linked to the Pakistani army, the thread of Al Qaeda, who was against Biden the Action ”

Washington

Former US President Barack Obama’s new book “A Promised Land” these days has caused a stir in politics in many countries, and not just in America. In part of this book, Obama also made several revelations about the campaign of descent against Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad. Obama said he refused to include Pakistan because it was an “ open secret ” that parts of the Pakistani military, especially its intelligence services, had ties to the Taliban and may – even being Al-Qaeda and that sometimes he was in Afghanistan. And used them as a strategic capital against India.

2011 attack

Obama, in his book “A Promised Land,” details the raids on Abbottabad during his tenure as president. The world’s most wanted terrorist, Laden, was killed on May 2, 2011 in a raid by US commandos. He said this excessive intelligence operation was opposed by then Defense Minister Robert Gates and former Vice President and current President-elect Joe Biden.

The first black president of the United States said several options were being considered to kill the al-Qaeda leader after it became clear that Laden was staying in a hiding place outside the Pakistani military cantonment in Abbottabad. He said the need to keep the campaign secret increased the challenge.

“Cannot include Pak”

Obama said: “We knew that if anyone had any idea of ​​our action against Bin Laden, the chance would be lost, which is why only a few members of the federal government planned to campaign.” Information has been given. He wrote: “We had another obstacle – Pakistan could not be included in the option we chose.”

‘Pak Army, intelligence relations with Al-Qaeda’

Obama said: “Although the Pakistani government has cooperated with us in numerous counterterrorism operations and provided vital supply routes for our forces in Afghanistan, it was an open secret that some elements of the Pakistani military in especially its intelligence services. There are also ties to the Taliban and possibly to Al-Qaeda. They have sometimes used them as a strategic capital to ensure that the Afghan government remains weak and that Afghanistan does not come close to India, Pakistan’s greatest enemy.

“Information about the campaign could have leaked”

He wrote that the Pakistani army was only a few miles from the Abbottabad compound, which increased the possibility that information about the campaign could be leaked by informing Pakistanis of anything. Obama wrote that whatever choice he made in Abbottabad, he should have entered his ally’s territory without permission in the most dangerous manner, which also put diplomatic relations on the line and heightened the complexities. .

In the final stages, two options were considered: carry out an airstrike or authorize a particular mission, in which a team would go secretly to Pakistan, raid the premises and before the Pakistani police or army cannot react. Going out Obama and his national security team have chosen the second option.

Zardari gave the assurance

Obama said that after this campaign, he spoke by telephone with many people nationally and internationally, the most difficult of which was speaking with then-Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, criticized for his criticism. of Pakistan’s sovereignty. I had to hunt. He said, “However, when I spoke to him, he congratulated me and assured me of my cooperation.”