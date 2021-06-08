Barbara Jabarica Interview: Barbara Jabarica: Mehul Choksi also cheated on his “girlfriend”, pretended to be in love with a fake diamond ring, told the story – Mehul Choksi cheated on his girlfriend barbara jabarica a offered a fake diamond ring kissed her

rosseau

Runaway diamond dealer Mehul Choksi, who fled to Antigua defrauding the Punjab National Bank of around 13,500 crore, also cheated on his alleged girlfriend Barbara Jabarika by pretending to be in love. Barbara recounted that Mehul used to flirt with her and tried to kiss him in her office. Not only that, Mehul gave Barbara a faux diamond ring and necklace as her clients.

India Today quoted Barbara as saying that Mehul Choksi’s lawyers have forcibly dragged her name into this whole affair. She said Mehul first befriended her and then started flirting. Barbara said she had nothing to do with the alleged kidnapping of Mehul Choksi. He said Mehul Choksi started befriending him last year. After that, the two became friends.

Barbara said that Choksi tried to kiss in her apartment. Earlier, Mehul Choksi had played a new bet to avoid coming to India. He said in a letter of complaint to the Antigua police that I had been forcibly beaten and taken to Dominica. He recounted the hand of friend Barbara Jaberica in her kidnapping. On Mehul’s allegation, Barbara said that she had many chances of kidnapping Mehul but she did not. Barbara shows several messages in which information is available about their relationship.

Not only that, this fugitive diamond dealer even claimed that the Antigua Police people were the ones who attacked. Mehul said in this letter of complaint that for a year I had been living in Antigua as a friend with Barbara Jaberica. On May 23, he asked me to come and pick him up from my house. When I got there, 8-10 people came to beat me mercilessly. Mehul also said these people claimed to be linked to Antigua Police. I was barely conscious. They took my phone, my watch and my wallet. They told me they didn’t want to steal from me and returned my money.

Girlfriend’s hand was told during kidnapping

This runaway diamond dealer claimed that Barbara Jaberica did not help me when I was beaten. He neither called for help nor tried to help in any other way. What Jaberika did during this time proves that she was an integral part of this whole plan to kidnap me. It is believed that if action is taken or if Antigua Police investigate Mehul’s return to India may take longer.

Mehul was arrested by Dominica police

Mehul Choksi was arrested by Dominican police on Wednesday evening after his alleged disappearance. He has since been detained by Dominican police. The Prime Minister of Antigua had previously said he would not bring Choksi back to his country and wanted him to be brought directly back to India. However, the Dominica court suspended his extradition. The case will be heard again on June 2. Now, it is believed that in view of the indication of the Prime Minister of Antigua, the government of India may present some documents during the hearing.