Barcelona removes the coat of arms of King Juan Carlos from the obelisk in Plaza del Cinc d’Oros

Posted: Saturday April 17, 2021 6:13 PM

Barcelona City Hall has removed the coat of arms of Juan Carlos I from the obelisk in Plaza del Cinc d’Oros in Barcelona, ​​which will be transferred to municipal offices for preservation.

As reported by the Consistory this Saturday, with the removal of the shield, the process began with the name change of this place which continues, which until 2017 bore the name of the monarch emeritus.

It was in 1981 that the aforementioned shield was placed in the square and it bore his name, in thanks for his role in the 23F coup.

Now, however, the city council maintains that the coat of arms has been “decontextualized” in a place with “a name recovered from popular tradition” and that “historically it was thought to be to defend the Republic” and President Francesc Pi i Margall.

In addition, the Department of Democratic Remembrance considers that the shield in question “demonstrates the privileges still available to the monarchy.” In this sense, the note issued by the municipal council specifies that “at a time like this, we want to defend republican values ​​and recover the popular origin of public art and the city’s repertoire”.

The withdrawal of this coin comes after, last October, the Barcelona city hall decided to withdraw the city’s gold medal from Juan Carlos I for his controversies of recent years, such as participation in an elephant hunt. in Botswana in 2012, the resignation of Felipe VI on his inheritance and the withdrawal of his economic allowance or his departure to the United Arab Emirates last summer, according to the statement.

Facts which, the note includes, “call into question your ethical and moral integrity as a citizen and as a civil servant” and “do not respect the principle of exemplarity and encouragement to carry out actions which imply a benefit for the community represented by the honors and awards of Barcelona City Hall “.