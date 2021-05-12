Bárcenas calls for reintegration course for those convicted of corruption crimes

Publication: Wednesday May 12, 2021 12:08 PM

The former treasurer of PP Luis Bárcenas asked to follow the reintegration course for people convicted of corruption crimes that the penitentiary institutions have launched. As LaSexta has learned, he still cannot do this because he must first have the third degree or day parole provided for in article 100.2 of the Prison Rules.

Bárcenas is serving a sentence in Soto Del Real prison for money laundering, tax crimes and forgery of documentaries in the Gürtel case. The former public treasury was sentenced by the Supreme Court on October 14 to 29 years and one month in prison for its involvement in the so-called Period I of the Gürtel case and the National Court set the maximum length of the sentence at the age of 12. .

32 sessions in at least 10 months

The program lasts from 10 to 11 months and consists of 32 sessions, to which must be added those of restorative justice.

The first are dedicated to the motivation of the participant, who can only do it voluntarily. Then, identity, self-concept and self-esteem will be worked on. Another therapeutic module is responsible for deepening social skills, narcissism, egocentricity, leadership, humility or empathy. There are also units that deal with responsibility for one’s own criminal behavior and the value system. A program developed by a group of prison psychologists with experience in the implementation of treatment programs.

Meetings with victims

As a highlight of the sessions, restorative justice is included in order to establish meetings with those affected by economic crimes, whether they are direct or indirect victims of the crime.

The objective is to make the condemned responsible, the request for pardon and the search for formulas which aim to repair the damage caused to the victims, whose participation is also voluntary.

“The rehabilitation of the individual targets the personal and situational factors which favored the commission of the crime”

Thus, as they explained from the inside during the presentation of this plan, the intention is to “re-educate the individual in the personal and situational factors which favored the commission of the crime, as well as to provide the tools to center his life in freedom with a prosocial attitude and behavior “.

A program that the prison administration created after verifying an increase in the prison population convicted of economic crimes. In October 2020, prisoners convicted of economic crimes exceeded 2,000, which represents 5.6% of the convicted population.