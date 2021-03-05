Bárcenas declared in front of the judge that the PP campaigns of Aguirre had “an electoral expenditure higher than the limit imposed by the law”.

laSexta had access to audios of the statement by ex-treasurer of the Popular Party, Luis Bárcenas, before the National Court on February 24 as part of the investigation into the Punic plot led by Judge Manuel García-Castellón. Before the magistrate, Bárcenas assured that the Madrid PP of Esperanza Aguirre “received donations from builders who asked that the funds be directly allocated to the electoral campaign in Madrid”. He also stated that Aguirre herself had received this money “hand in hand” in an “envelope” in her office in Genoa 13.

Specifically, in his statement, Bárcenas refers to donations from the Ploder company, by businessman Luis Gálvez. “In 2007 or 2008, Gálvez visited Álvaro Lapuerta. He was a donor and gave us 60,000 euros for the Esperanza Aguirre campaign,” explains the former treasurer.

He adds that with the late Lapuerta, they went down to the corner office on the first floor of Génova 13 and “in the presence of Francisco Granados and Beltrán Gutiérrez, Álvaro Lapuerta hands over to the president, Esperanza Aguirre at the time, an envelope with 60,000 euros “. This would have required him later to call to thank him and assure him that the condition that the money ends up funding the campaign was met, Bárcenas points out in his testimony.

Thus, the former treasurer affirms that “these three people knew that they were receiving donations which could not be received for the electoral campaign”. If he admits in the trial that he is missing certain documents, he affirms that “in all the campaigns, the electoral limits are exceeded” and insists that he does not doubt that “the electoral campaigns in Madrid have resulted in election expenses exceeding the limit imposed by law “.

Aguirre denies having received an envelope from Bárcenas

Despite the fact that in his statement to the National Court, the former treasurer even underlined the color of the envelope of 60,000 euros that Aguirre would have received, “a little brown like those used in the party treasury”, Esperanza Aguirre denied on any possible occasions what happened.

After the accusations of Bárcenas, the former president of the PP of Madrid announced a criminal complaint against the former “popular” treasurer. “Never, never, at any time have I received money from Mr. Bárcenas or Mr. [Álvaro] Lapuerta, “she said in a statement, insisting that Bárcenas’ accusation against her is” an outright lie “.