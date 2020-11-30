Bárcenas driver claims Villarejo made him understand that Rajoy, Sáenz de Santamaría and Cospedal were behind the ‘kitchen’

Madrid

Publication: Monday, November 30, 2020 09:44

Legal sources at LaSexta confirm that Luis Bárcenas’ driver, Sergio Ríos, claimed in his statement before the judge that the retired commissioner, José Manuel Villarejo, made him understand that behind the operation “ Kitchen ” is found the direction of the PP: Mariano Rajoy, Soraya Saénz de Santamaría and Maria Dolores de Cospedal.

This is what, according to the same sources, Sergio Ríos says Villarejo told him, but he was not overly specific in that they were the bosses or giving the orders. So, they point out that it was more of a clue.

In any case, as confirmed by LaSexta, neither Judge Manuel García-Castellón nor anti-corruption prosecutors give too much credibility to Sergio Ríos’ testimony.

To date, according to legal sources, it is not foreseeable that the case will go beyond the imputation of the then Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, and it is therefore not envisaged for the moment that Rajoy, Sáenz de Santamaría is called to testify or Cospedal.

However, in his statement of October 30, the former Minister of the Interior assured that he knew absolutely nothing about Operation Kitchen or the espionage of Bárcenas, which he had learned “from the press” and that his former number 2 Francisco Martínez “was missing. to be sure” when he said he knew.

Statements that even surprised the judge, who even told him: “Don’t bother but … So you didn’t know anything! It’s depressing!”

In addition, during his appearance before the High National Court as a defendant, Fernández Díaz considered as “disloyalty” that this operation had been carried out without his knowledge. Leaving the court, his lawyer also pointed out that “he made it clear that he had been aware (of the kitchen) of news in the press for years, just like many people”.