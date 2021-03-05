Bárcenas ensures that the PP of Madrid has whitewashed through the national up to 400,000 euros for each campaign

Publication: Friday, March 5, 2021 1:28 PM

The ex-treasurer of the PP, Luis Bárcenas, detailed in his testimony before the judge of the Punica case the mechanism by which the PP of Madrid would have laundered money by biting, with which the electoral acts were then paid .

According to the audios of his statement to which LaSexta had access, Bárcenas claimed that popular Madrilenians gave black money in cash and received, laundered, the same sums in transfers.

“The party kept these donations and made a transfer of official funds from the central headquarters to the regional headquarters because it could not pay for certain items in cash and wanted the money to be reflected in the accounts, so much. banking than accountants, ”explained the former popular treasurer of Manuel García-Castellón, the judge of the National Court who is investigating the Punic plot.

Bárcenas, moreover, quantifies the figures which would have been whitewashed: “We are perhaps talking about an electoral campaign of an autonomous nature around 300,000 or 400,000 euros,” he explained.

The former treasurer was already directly involving the former president of the Madrid training, Esperanza Aguirre, ensuring that she herself received an envelope of 60,000 euros from a construction contractor, in exchange for alleged public rewards.

In addition, Bárcenas also detailed the relationship of businessman Juan Miguel Villar Mir, founder of OHL, with the two formations: “There was a donor, who was a donor from the party headquarters, OHL and we know he was a donor because Villar told him so He looked at the national treasurer of the party’s regional headquarters. “