Bárcenas today declares before the judge allegations of bites to the PP d’Aguirre in exchange for public contracts

Luis Bárcenas will testify before the judge this afternoon on the funding mechanism that the People’s Party of Madrid allegedly used. This was reported by legal sources to laSexta.

The ex-treasurer of the PP, who will appear as a witness at his own request, will convey to the judge that the management of Esperanza Aguirre has received donations from companies in exchange for public contracts in the Community of Madrid.

Bárcenas will talk about a system very similar to that used in Box B of the national leadership, relying on statements from businessmen such as David Marjaliza, who acknowledged the party bite at the behest of Francisco Granados .

So far, funding mechanisms have focused on hijacking 1% of public hospitals, inflating contracts and embezzling funds with Fundescam.

Already at the beginning of February, the former treasurer had pointed out to Esperanza Aguirre in the letter he had sent to the anti-corruption prosecution, ensuring that he could uncover documents on the irregular financing of the PP of Madrid which would demonstrate that the training was nourished by donations in exchange for public works.