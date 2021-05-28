Bashar Al Assad wins Syrian presidential election amid allegations of rigging

Strong points:

Bashar al-Assad was elected president for the fourth time in a decade ravaged Syria. In the official results of the elections held on May 26, Assad won about a 42 lakh vote. With this victory, the way is now clear for Bashar al-Assad to remain president again for the next 7 years. Meanwhile, the West, including the United States, rejected the Syrian elections, saying they were neither free nor fair.

Assad has been elected president for the second time in a row since the start of the civil war in Syria. About 4 lakh people died in this civil war and millions of people had to leave their homes and take refuge in other countries. Not only that, infrastructure across the country has been destroyed. So many bombs have rained in Syria that most have been turned into ruins.

Assad won the election forcefully, got 95 percent of the vote

The Speaker of Parliament announced Thursday that Assad had received a total of 95.1 percent of the vote. In the last election held in 2014, Assad won 88% of the vote. In this way, Assad won the last election with more votes. His two opponents, Abdullah Salom Abdullah and Mahmoud Merahi, obtained 1.5% and 3.3% of the vote respectively. Assad occupies two-thirds of Syria and during the elections posters were put up in his honor.

After Assad’s victory, the festive atmosphere arose in Syria. Thousands of local people came out with posters of Assad and danced while playing the drums. Thousands of people took part in rallies in Latakia and the capital Damascus. A similar atmosphere was also observed in other parts of the country. The civil war started in Syria in 2011 and today 80 percent of the country’s population has reached poverty. Before that, Syria was ruled by Assad’s father, Hafez, for 30 years.

Syrian opposition parties reject elections

Basar al-Assad is regarded around the world as a dictator politician. This is the reason why the Syrian opposition parties rejected this election. Russia’s open support for Assad has led many Western countries, including the United States, to question the veracity and authenticity of this election. He says fair elections are not possible in Syria, with Assad in power. The vote did not take place in northeastern Syria, which is controlled by US-backed Kurdish fighters, or in northwestern Idlib province, which is controlled by rebels. . At the same time, people boycotted the vote in many government-controlled areas, including the southern province of Dara and Swida.