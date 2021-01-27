Bayer Spain, recognized as the best employer company of 2021

Bayer Espaa has been recognized as the best employer company 2021 by the Top Employers Institute. For the second consecutive year, this global entity, dedicated to the evaluation of the working practices of companies, awarded the Top Employer certificate to the company in Spain. The certification underlines the company’s effort to improve the working environment of its 2,300 professionals, with the promotion of elements such as integration, family reconciliation and the well-being of its team, as well as diversity. gender, age and culture.

According to the Director of Human Resources for Spain and Portugal, Francisco Len, “We are proud to be recognized once again by a benchmark entity such as Top Employers Institute. This certificate reinforces the value of our commitment to of an organizational and productive model that aims to people can develop their full potential. “Len wished to share this recognition with the nearly 2300 employees of the organization in Spain in a particularly crucial year and in which, thanks to the commitment of all, the company has kept its business 100% in order to be able to deliver its products and services to society. , in two essential areas such as health and nutrition.

Innovative work model and culture

The revalidation of the Top Employer certificate is particularly important for Bayer Spain, as it highlights and confirms the values ​​that the company has maintained since its creation. In this sense, and beyond the flexibility of working models, sustainability is integrated into Bayer Spain’s strategy. Likewise, it works to apply innovation in its work spaces and dynamics, with the aim of generating environments that allow professionals to develop their work and develop their maximum potential. At present, and thanks to this culture of work by objectives and flexibility, it has managed to maintain the home activity without interruption in most of the administrative and management functions of the company.

Bayer also has a strong commitment to diversity. Currently, and in terms of gender, parity is almost total in his team, with 54% men and 46% women. This parity is particularly significant in its management team, of which 22 of its 55 members are women. Likewise, Bayer sets itself apart by also encouraging diversity in terms of age and culture, where in Spain it has around 45 different nationalities.

Global recognition of excellence

Today, Top Employers Institute is a global benchmark in the recognition of excellence in people management practices. Its Top Employer Certificate is an international program that assesses companies in 118 countries and assesses organizations with the best conditions for their employees. To earn this certification, companies must pass a demanding process that examines more than 600 human resource practices, including talent attraction, people learning and development, leadership development, and recognition., As well as other aspects related to culture such as diversity and inclusion, sustainability or employee well-being.

