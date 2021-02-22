Bayer strengthens commitment to gender equality and commits to achieving full parity by 2030

The company, which in Spain already respects an average close to this parity with a presence of 40% of women within its management team and more than 50% in general terms, is thus moving forward in its strategy to contribute to a more inclusive future. and diverse

February 22, 2021



Bayer continues to strengthen its commitment to a more inclusive and diverse corporate culture. By 2025, the company aims to achieve a 50/50 gender balance, as a combined average across all management levels, including lower and middle management (currently 40% female and 60% female). men). In what he calls the Greatest Leadership Circle (Top 540 positions), which includes the most senior leaders (Top 75), the proportion of women is expected to be at least 33% by 2025 (currently 23%). In the same vein, and by 2030, Bayer aims to achieve gender parity at each of these levels.

We have adjusted our approach as much as possible to identify, attract, develop, promote and retain talent, allowing us to have an even more inclusive and diverse team, and to be better all over the world and a benchmark in terms of employment. . Our goal of gender parity in senior management is in line with our commitment to the United Nations principles on the empowerment of women and the G20 itself, said Werner Baumann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bayer AG.

The company, which in Spain already respects an average close to this parity with a presence of 40% of women within its management team and more than 50% in general terms, is thus moving forward in its strategy to contribute to a more inclusive future. and diverse, represented where appropriate with over 40 nationalities making up the team in the country.

As we accelerate Bayer’s transformation, we also advance in terms of inclusion, equality and diversity, says Sarena Lin, new transformation and talented leadership at Bayer. People are always at the center of our path. It is a great satisfaction to be able to work with colleagues from all over the world on this approach which will be extended to the entire organization worldwide and in accordance with applicable global labor laws and regulations and to all management teams. from Bayer.

Bayer also significantly strengthens other elements that have an impact in terms of inclusion and diversity. The composition of a directorate that increasingly reflects the national or cultural environment of the territories in which Bayer operates is just one example. The company also aspires to have adequate representation of all generations and the interests of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees will continue to advocate on the board. In addition, Bayer is trying to increase the proportion of people with functional diversity in its teams to reach a percentage above 5% by 2030. In Germany, for example, it is currently 4.5%. Bayer recently joined the global initiative The Valuable 500, which advocates for greater inclusion of people with disabilities in businesses.

