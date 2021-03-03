BBC radio show caller abuses PM Modi Heeraben’s mother on live broadcast Boycott BBC Trending: Caller abuses PM Modi’s mother on BBC live radio show United Kingdom

Strong points:

In the UK, on ​​the BBC’s ‘Big Debate’ radio show, a speaker created a row on social media after the incident unfolded for Prime Minister Modi’s mother and Boycott made the main trend of BBC Sikhs living in Britain and India. organized on racial discrimination against people

On a BBC Asian Network’s ‘Big Debate’ radio show in Britain, a speaker made inappropriate words for the mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There was a row on social media after the incident was revealed. In the debate over racial discrimination against Sikhs living in Britain and the Indian people, the whole discussion has turned to the ongoing farmer protest in India.

During the show, a caller used derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben Modi. Video of this incident is being shared on Twitter and a large number of people are commenting and reacting strongly. Many people are highly critical of the host and organization of this BBC radio show. They say the BBC allowed this objectionable comment to be broadcast.

‘The BBC should answer for this derogatory language’

Kiran Balkhia said the BBC would apologize for not investigating people before joining their program? This type of language is not intended for a respected institution. Nadini wrote what the BBC is promoting here. This is a very serious issue and the BBC should respond to this derogatory language and a derogatory comment about PM Modi’s mother.

Aman Dubey wrote: “It is a very shameful act. PM Modi’s mother was abused on a BBC radio show. Boycott reached the BBC’s Top Trend on Twitter after this audio went viral. A large number of people are calling for a ban on the BBC in both India and China. The BBC has yet to comment on this whole incident.