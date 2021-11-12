'be-careful-what-you-wish-for':-a-(bad)-christmas-story

Often ignored by specialists —almost always with reason—, family films are often the ugly duckling of cinematographic analysis. However, even to compose a cheesy Christmas production of good feelings that brings parents, children and grandparents together in front of the screen, you have to have tact, drive and a certain taste. The Spanish Be careful what you wish for, however, could become the paradigm of sloppiness in all its creative and production aspects. Something that would not be particularly noteworthy if it weren’t for the names behind it: Álvaro Longoria in the production; Fernando Colomo in the direction and, in part, the composition of the story; Dani Rovira, Cecilia Suárez and José Sacristán in the interpretation; and José Luis Alcaine in the photograph.

The intention is not difficult to guess: in times of hardship at the box office, with a pandemic behind and without yet touching the levels of collection before the disaster , the only public arch that has been incorporated normally to the new situation has been that of children and their elderly companions. Last weekend, without going any further, The Addams Family 2, a discreet animated production released more than a month ago, has continued to be installed in fourth place in terms of money collected, and the three consecutive titles of Santiago Segura within the subgenre, still declining in interest and quality, have been resounding public successes. Of course, following the trail of Segura is not easy at all.

Be careful what you wish for brings together just an hour and twenty of footage about ” a family that turned its back on magic ”. A Christmas story with snowmen coming to life, a marriage in crisis, capricious children addicted to technology, a grandfather in a nursing home wanting to impact with his supernatural power and the usual redemption of everyone until they are happy and eat partridges. All that can be done in a relatively estimable way or be a disaster. And here it touches the second in a film argued by Colomo and David Marqués, based on a story by him, and finally written by Mireia Llinás. With touches of cheap eschatology, a homely and almost parodic homage to Encuentros en la tres phase, some special effects of saldillo, a frightening photograph, some children without charisma and a full staging From medium shots with the appearance of a television sitcom made in series, the film is a dismay that, yes, in no way can cloud the careers of those involved. Now, considered individually, there is no way to save it.

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WANT

Address: Fernando Colomo.

Interpreters: Dani Rovira, Cecilia Suárez, José Sacristán, Vicente Romero, Fernando Esteso.

Genre: family comedy. Spain, 2021.

Duration: 81 minutes.